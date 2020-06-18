NSK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -3.53

News coverage about NSK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) has been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NSK LTD/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of NSK LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

NSK LTD/ADR stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. NSK LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.43.

About NSK LTD/ADR

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

