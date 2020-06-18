Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,369,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,533,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,884,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after acquiring an additional 593,226 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 48,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 285,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 50,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $116,697.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $173,964.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,491.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,734 shares of company stock worth $3,205,063 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $369.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

