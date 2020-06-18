NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of -3.53

News headlines about NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) have trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NuStar Energy earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the pipeline company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $392.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.13 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

