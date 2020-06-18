Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,034,663 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,372,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034,663 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Under Armour worth $19,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UA. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 98.4% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UA opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.55. Under Armour Inc has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $930.24 million for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on UA shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.73.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

