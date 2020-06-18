Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,293 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Omnicell worth $19,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 540.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMCL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Omnicell from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $143,862.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $330,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,075.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OMCL opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.70. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

