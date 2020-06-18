Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 43,126 Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,396,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 43,126 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.66% of Dana worth $18,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 3,775.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 311.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dana by 22.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 25.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Dana from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of DAN opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.61. Dana Inc has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. Dana had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dana Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

