Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 991 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.76% of Itron worth $17,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 1,337.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 70,973 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Itron by 49.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 52.9% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 70,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 24,493 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 14.7% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 18,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $31,565.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,688.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $113,818.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,800.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,880 shares of company stock worth $252,661. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITRI. ValuEngine downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $68.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.60. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Itron had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.