Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 842,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,575 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.26% of NIC worth $19,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NIC by 113.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,138 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in NIC by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 42,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the 1st quarter worth about $674,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NIC by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGOV opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. NIC Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.46 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EGOV shares. Sidoti assumed coverage on NIC in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

