Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of New Relic worth $17,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in New Relic by 22.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in New Relic by 19.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NEWR opened at $70.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 1.16. New Relic Inc has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.99.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $159.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.59 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Relic Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $2,706,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,500 shares of company stock worth $5,846,475. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on New Relic from $86.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on New Relic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New Relic from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on New Relic from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

