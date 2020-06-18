Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $16.98 Million Holdings in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 947,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.09% of Aegion worth $16,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Aegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Aegion by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aegion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aegion by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 55,591 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aegion by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after buying an additional 82,046 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aegion alerts:

NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $484.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.26. Aegion Corp has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.95 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Aegion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aegion Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEGN. BidaskClub raised shares of Aegion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Aegion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.