Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $16.99 Million Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 50.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 679,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 681,349 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $16,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 801.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

NYSE:AAT opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.97. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.40). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $96.74 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

