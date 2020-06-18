Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $17.96 Million Stock Holdings in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 232,840 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of FibroGen worth $17,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in FibroGen by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FibroGen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FibroGen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in FibroGen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in FibroGen by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno bought 8,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.29 per share, with a total value of $290,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FibroGen Inc has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average is $39.56.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FGEN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.