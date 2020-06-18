Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.34 Million Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 104,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Kennametal worth $18,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1,153.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Kennametal by 33.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 10,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $279,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,343.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $210,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $730,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.37. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.23 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.10%. Kennametal’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

