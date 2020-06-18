Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.89 Million Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,481 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Assured Guaranty worth $18,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 11,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $7,224,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.56 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 33.91%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,419.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $53,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,155.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 34,000 shares of company stock worth $892,165. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

