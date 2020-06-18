Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $19.09 Million Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 79,937 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Landstar System worth $19,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Landstar System by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 19.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 43.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 53.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 12.3% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $576,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,399.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $751,742.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,234.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LSTR stock opened at $112.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.49. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $119.93.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.49.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

