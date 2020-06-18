Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $19.10 Million Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,267,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707,731 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $19,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mylan by 16.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 75,655 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 810,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,000 after buying an additional 51,239 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mylan by 943.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mylan by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,592,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,209,000 after buying an additional 132,577 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MYL shares. BidaskClub lowered Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Mylan stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. Mylan NV has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.11.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

