Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $19.52 Million Stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,337 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $19,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWPH. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

Shares of GWPH opened at $125.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.79. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $180.75.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.64. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GWPH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 720,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $7,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,101,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,540,590.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.