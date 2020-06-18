Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Silicon Laboratories worth $19,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLAB opened at $98.97 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 282.77, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.16.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $67,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $963,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,932,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

