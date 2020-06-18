Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 29,998 Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 272,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,998 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $17,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Toro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTC opened at $67.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Toro Co has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average is $72.81.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $929.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Toro Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $438,769.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,918.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 9,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $628,961.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,007.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,097 shares of company stock worth $1,561,884 in the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

