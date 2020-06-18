Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,284,485 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 160.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,570,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,284,485 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 3.35% of Range Resources worth $19,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,054,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $116,665,000 after buying an additional 6,656,056 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its position in Range Resources by 130.0% in the first quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,192,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,684,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Range Resources by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,544,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,958 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,141,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,246 shares during the last quarter.

Get Range Resources alerts:

In other Range Resources news, Director James M. Funk acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RRC opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Range Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.45 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $3.75 to $2.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.94.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.