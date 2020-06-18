Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 61,582 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,582 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $18,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,549,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $9,174,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth $5,365,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 590,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,743,000 after buying an additional 176,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,209,000 after buying an additional 174,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 6,749 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $197,543.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,869.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,196 shares of company stock valued at $446,064 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $602.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

MLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

