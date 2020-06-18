Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,616 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Cannae worth $19,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 519.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Cannae during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cannae in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNNE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

In other Cannae news, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 15,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,518,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle acquired 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $250,012.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 156,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 48,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,525. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.74. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $8.12. Cannae had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 73.28%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

