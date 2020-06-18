Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,950 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $17,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 327.0% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 66.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,238,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,313,000 after acquiring an additional 492,879 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 64.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 29,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,102,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TAP. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -298.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

