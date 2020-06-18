Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,751,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,319,267 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Mosaic worth $18,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,432,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,815,000 after buying an additional 1,455,863 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,080,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 40.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,941,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,538,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,607,000 after purchasing an additional 133,625 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 212.5% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,329,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,327 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOS opened at $13.64 on Thursday. Mosaic Co has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 79.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra lowered Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

