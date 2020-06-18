Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 267,669 Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 267,669 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acacia Communications were worth $19,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,471,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,475,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acacia Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,757,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Acacia Communications by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 29,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACIA. BidaskClub upgraded Acacia Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

NASDAQ ACIA opened at $68.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $69.13.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $125.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.15 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 8.56%. On average, analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $380,493.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $102,917.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,822 shares of company stock worth $940,004 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.