Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Receiving Very Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26.

Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon Company Profile

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG develops production systems, components, and services for high-technology products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surface Solutions, Manmade Fibers, and Drive Systems. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings that enhance the performance of tools and precision components; and offers specialized components, and surface engineering products and services under the Oerlikon Balzers, Oerlikon Metco, and Oerlikon AM brand names.

