Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,440,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Occidental Petroleum worth $16,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 46,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.6% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OXY opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.89. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $54.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Kenneth Dillon bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,366.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.98.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

