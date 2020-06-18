Olin (NYSE:OLN) Receiving Very Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Olin (NYSE:OLN) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Olin earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the specialty chemicals company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Olin has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olin will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

OLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Olin from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Olin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Olin from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

