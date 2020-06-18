Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Receives $3.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.13.

OPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Opko Health from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 161,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $218,656.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,083.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,830,517 shares of company stock worth $4,465,609. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Opko Health by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,221,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 962,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Opko Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,462,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 25,271 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Opko Health by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 209,543 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPK opened at $2.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Opko Health has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.91.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.93 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Opko Health will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

