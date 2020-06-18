Oppenheimer Comments on Cardiovascular Systems Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report released on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.63). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSII. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.42. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -110.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $61.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,574,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $196,291,000 after purchasing an additional 143,709 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 12.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,690,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,729,000 after purchasing an additional 292,215 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,692,000 after purchasing an additional 204,058 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 150.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,353,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,670,000 after purchasing an additional 813,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.