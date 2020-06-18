PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,288 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW opened at $21.18 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.61.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.39). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

PACW has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.