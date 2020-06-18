Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,654 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Agree Realty worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 36.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $3,144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,181,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 33.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 31.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ADC opened at $69.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.29. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.29 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 41.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

ADC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

In other news, Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $134,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Merrie S. Frankel purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $33,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $178,938 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

