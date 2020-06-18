Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 15,044 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.21% of East West Bancorp worth $7,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 598.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 80,525 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 66.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 24,920 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 116,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Compass Point initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.00. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $416.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

