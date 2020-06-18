Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $7.51 Million Stock Holdings in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,095,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,763 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Commerzbank by 408.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 27,214 shares during the period. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Commerzbank AG has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $7.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerzbank AG will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

