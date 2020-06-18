Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 110,104 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 110,104 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.93% of Sally Beauty worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 951.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter.

SBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.39 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 491.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,523.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at $260,559.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $123,515 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

