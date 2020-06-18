Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.39% of Integer worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Integer by 1,976.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Integer by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Integer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITGR opened at $76.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48. Integer Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.16.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. Integer had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $328.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITGR. Benchmark began coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

