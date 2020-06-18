Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,427 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,331 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Washington Federal worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter worth about $34,558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Washington Federal by 219.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,520,000 after buying an additional 384,113 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Washington Federal by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,072,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,958,000 after buying an additional 197,657 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 20.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,128,000 after acquiring an additional 174,873 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 89.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 164,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

In other news, CEO Brent J. Beardall purchased 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $97,591.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 264,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,440.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAFD. BidaskClub raised Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.59. Washington Federal Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). Washington Federal had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $133.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. Research analysts expect that Washington Federal Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.