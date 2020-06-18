Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 1,059 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Insight Enterprises worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,130,000 after purchasing an additional 117,691 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 637,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 101,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,477 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $35,622,000.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.52. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.63.

In related news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $297,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

