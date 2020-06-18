Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 29,692 Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 246,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,692 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Premier by 821.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.22. Premier Inc has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.64.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Premier had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PINC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Premier in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Premier in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Premier from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.