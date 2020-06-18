Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -3.53

Media stories about Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Paramount Group earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Paramount Group’s score:

Paramount Group stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.53 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGRE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

