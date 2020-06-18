Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $153.00 to $175.00. The company traded as high as $162.83 and last traded at $162.56, with a volume of 912011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.55.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $147.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Paypal from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.03.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,542,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 23,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.43. The firm has a market cap of $184.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.