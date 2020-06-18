PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.57

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.57 and last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 2077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. The company has a market cap of $573.92 million, a P/E ratio of -184.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 21.2% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,659,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 290,369 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 505.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 231,754 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 1,028.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 230,471 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $2,048,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 1,176.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 131,885 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

