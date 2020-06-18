Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,947 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.3% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $194.24 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $198.52. The stock has a market cap of $1,467.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

