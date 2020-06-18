Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124,835 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.20% of Pentair worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth approximately $445,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Pentair by 72.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 582,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 243,913 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp boosted its position in Pentair by 3.3% during the first quarter. SRB Corp now owns 12,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pentair by 11.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 96,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Pentair stock opened at $38.24 on Thursday. Pentair PLC has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.15.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

