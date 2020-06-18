Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) CAO Hugh M. Queener Sells 5,914 Shares

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $254,656.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 216,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,308,796.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,357,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,862,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,941,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 182,575 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,109,000 after purchasing an additional 97,205 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,706,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 658,476 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 112.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,297,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,700,000 after purchasing an additional 685,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.