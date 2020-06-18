Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Purchases 17,800 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 378.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $351.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,526.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.34 and its 200 day moving average is $293.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $355.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

