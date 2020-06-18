Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Plymouth Industrial Reit worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 199,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 26,491 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 21,054.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Plymouth Industrial Reit from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of PLYM opened at $14.61 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $26.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

