Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -3.53

Media headlines about Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Pola Orbis earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

PORBF stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. Pola Orbis has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10.

Get Pola Orbis alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pola Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

About Pola Orbis

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company's Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, ORLANE, DECENCIA, THREE, H2O PLUS, and Jurlique brand names, as well as provides cosmetics, consulting, and facial esthetic treatment services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Pola Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pola Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.