Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 130.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Polaris Industries worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,353,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,673,000 after purchasing an additional 62,414 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,257,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,548,000 after acquiring an additional 42,635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,646,000 after acquiring an additional 23,587 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 935,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,048,000 after acquiring an additional 51,245 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,795,000 after acquiring an additional 461,218 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock opened at $96.63 on Thursday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.80.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.24%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

