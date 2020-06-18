Polymet Mining (TSE:POM) Trading Up 53.7%

Polymet Mining Corp (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) shares shot up 53.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.63, 215,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 488% from the average session volume of 36,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market cap of $352.22 million and a P/E ratio of -9.30.

Polymet Mining (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Polymet Mining Corp will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polymet Mining Company Profile (TSE:POM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

